Florida Humanities Council Announces Grants for The Great American Read Project

THE GREAT AMERICAN READ is an eight-part television and online series designed to spark a national conversation about reading and the books that have inspired, moved, and shaped us. The series will engage audiences with a list of 100 diverse books. Audiences are encouraged to read the books, vote from the list of 100, and share their personal connections to the titles. The Great American Read premieres Tuesday, May 22 at 8/7c on PBS stations with a launch special, kicking off a summer of reading and voting.

Then in the fall, starting Sept. 11th, seven new episodes of the series will air as the quest to find America’s most beloved book moves into high gear. Episodes from the series will feature appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors, and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book. The finale will air on Oct. 23rd. FHC and the Florida Library Association (FLA) are proud to co-sponsor the Florida public broadcast of this engaging series. To learn more about The Great American Read click here.