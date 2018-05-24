The King of the Waves: WJCT’s David McGowan

He [McGowan] repeatedly mentions the need to increase WJCT’s metabolism, especially in the digital landscape.

“We must work to apply the resources that will allow us to continue to do more of the work and make us more valuable to all of the different communities in our footprint.”

“Whether we want it or not, we have a greater control today over how we consume media,” McGowan says. “One of my biggest jobs [at WJCT] is to make sure that we are as available, relevant and innovative today and tomorrow as we were yesterday.”

