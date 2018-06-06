WUCF Unveils Project To Help Children During Emergencies

ORLANDO, June 1, 2018 – WUCF TV begins a new initiative today, Meet The Helpers, a multiplatform project aimed at teaching children about important community helpers so they are better prepared in emergency situations.

Working with Judith Levin, a University of Central Florida professor and expert in early childhood development and education, WUCF developed a series of short videos to introduce common “helpers” in the community. The project includes videos featuring:

an emergency room doctor

a meteorologist

a teacher

a police officer

a firefighter

a paramedic

and a 911 operator

Helpers from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, WKMG News 6, University of Central Florida College of Education and Human Performance, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Fire Rescue contributed to make the series.

These videos will air on WUCF during PBS KIDS programming and on WUCF PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. Videos are also available online at meetthehelpers.org.

“This project began as a way to help the Central Florida community talk about emergency preparedness with our youngest citizens after the Pulse nightclub shooting,” said Phil Hoffman, WUCF executive director. “Drawing on inspiration from TV’s Fred Rogers, we looked to the helpers and soon realized a void in this type of content for children. Now we’re expanding this project to share with PBS stations nationwide. Meet the Helpers shows the power of public media in strengthening the safety of all our communities.”

You can learn more about Meet the Helpers and check out the videos and resources by visiting meetthehelpers.org.

About WUCF TV

WUCF TV, Central Florida PBS is the sole-service PBS member station whose mission is to encourage curiosity and learning through compelling content and community engagement. The station serves nearly 4 million Central Floridians across nine counties and is community-supported public broadcasting from the University of Central Florida. Learn more at http://wucftv.org.

